Afterschool program counselor tried to get into boys’ pants. What he got: 10 years.

Roosevelt Miller, an afterschool program counselor at a Plantation middle school, mobile messaged an offer for a 13-year-old boy in the program: money for allowing fellatio.
Miller got more specific when he posed a question, separately, to a 14-year-old in the program and another 14-year-old he met through a group chat: Would you be mad if I put $300 in your pocket for letting me feel your genitals?
These and other rejected inappropriate proposals earned Miller a 10-year, 1-month sentence in federal prison Monday for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. Miller, 20, pleaded guilty in June.
Court documents say Miller had the phone numbers of boys in the program — he obtained some by asking those interested in playing basketball or football to write down their name and phone number. He also used Facetime, text messages, phone calls and KIK messages to let at least seven know he wanted a sexual relationship. Though Miller dangled sneakers, cash and his credit card before the boys in February, none went for it.
Instead, the 13-year-old, who said Miller got upset when the boy told him to stay away, told his middle school in March and his middle school notified Plantation police. The middle school was not identified in court documents.
