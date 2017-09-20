Another firearm fatality occurred in Miramar after midnight
Broward County

Teenager fatally shot at a Miramar apartment building

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 1:20 PM

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Miramar apartment building in Wednesday’s first hour.

Miramar spokesperson Tania Rues said a 12:35 a.m. report of shots fired brought police to the 6000 block of Southwest 33rd Street. The scanner places the call at 6015 SW 33rd St. Police and Miramar Fire Rescue found the teenage black male face down. His name will be released later today.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

