Another Hollywood nursing home resident dies. It’s the 9th in post-Irma tragedy.

More Videos

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Pause
Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

  • Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

    The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well.

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well. Emily Michot The Miami Herald
The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

Broward County

Another Hollywood nursing home resident dies. It’s the 9th in post-Irma tragedy.

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 8:44 PM

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating another death of a resident of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills — the ninth blamed on the failure of a cooling system that became a stifling deathtrap three days after Irma hit.

Dr. Craig Mallak confirmed the death of Carlos Canal, 93, which occurred Tuesday morning. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

Hollywood police sent out a news release Tuesday night saying Canal is considered the ninth death related to the nursing home meltdown.

According to Canal’s daughter, Lily Schwartz, he died of pneumonia with a 105 degree fever. Canal was one of the more than 100 people evacuated from the rehabilitation center after the cooling system failed. She said he was evacuated about the same time as the others and originally taken to Memorial Regional Hospital across from the center, before being transferred to Pembroke Memorial and then to the hospice unit at Hollywood Memorial South, where he died.

After he was evacuated, a doctor called and said he was stable and receiving medicine, Schwartz said. But over the next few days his condition worsened, she said.

She called from Austin to check on her father the Friday before the storm, she said, and a receptionist told her the hospital was ready for the storm. Schwartz said her father was having issues hearing and she relied on nurses to tell her how he was. They had told her before the storm he was fine.

“Then, after the storm, I couldn’t get through,” she said.

He father emigrated to Miami from Cuba in 1960, she said. He came over first, and Schwartz, her mother and two brothers came soon after. He hoped to build a safer life for them, working at Borden Dairy while trying to start businesses. She said he was an aspiring entrepreneur.

“That is one thing that I will always be thankful for,” she said.

Miami Herald staff writer Julie K. Brown contributed to this report.

The full list of the dead

Carolyn Eatherly

Gail Nova

Estella Hendricks

Bobby Owens

Miguel Franco

Manuel Mendieta

Albertina Vega

Betty Hibbard

Carlos Canal

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

View More Video