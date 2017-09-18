Sonia Quinones
Sonia Quinones Hallandale Beach
Sonia Quinones Hallandale Beach

Broward County

Hallandale Beach taps Hispanic woman as its new police chief. A 24-year police veteran.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

September 18, 2017 10:37 PM

Sonia Quinones joined the Hallandale Beach Police Department 24 years ago as a road patrol officer.

Over the years, she climbed the ranks and was named a major in 2015.

On Monday, City Manager Roger Carlton named Quinones as the city's new police chief.

“Chief Quinones’ character, professional and academic qualifications for the Chief position are all exemplary,” the city said in a news release.

Quinones will begin her new post Oct. 1. She will take over for the city's current Chief Dwayne Flournoy, who will step down after seven years as chief at the end of September.

Carlton said Quinones “will face many challenges” including expanding the city’s community policing program; streamlining management; developing a collective bargaining strategy; and strengthening the city’s relationship with state, local and federal agencies.

Quinones told the Sun Sentinel that she was “very excited and blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

“As chief, I will act as an agent of change while cultivating a positive culture,” she told the paper. “My key goals will be improving public safety, public trust and employee morale.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall
Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:16

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

View More Video