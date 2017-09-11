Broward County

Broward lifting curfew at 10 a.m.

By Andres Viglucci

aviglucci@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 9:43 AM

Broward County is lifting its Hurricane Irma curfew at 10 a.m. Monday, Mayor Barbara Sharief said.

At a morning briefing, Sharief said county officials were sticking by the decision to lift the curfew to allow people who had evacuated to start coming home. But they warned residents to exercise extreme caution because of widespread reports of trees down and blocking roads and traffic lights out across the county. Many areas also have standing water.

The county imposed the curfew at 4 p.m. Saturday as winds from Irma reached tropical-storm strength at 40 mph.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall
Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:16

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

View More Video