Broward lifting curfew at 10 a.m.

Broward County is lifting its Hurricane Irma curfew at 10 a.m. Monday, Mayor Barbara Sharief said.
At a morning briefing, Sharief said county officials were sticking by the decision to lift the curfew to allow people who had evacuated to start coming home. But they warned residents to exercise extreme caution because of widespread reports of trees down and blocking roads and traffic lights out across the county. Many areas also have standing water.
The county imposed the curfew at 4 p.m. Saturday as winds from Irma reached tropical-storm strength at 40 mph.
