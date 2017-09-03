Hit-and-run driver strikes two men. One lives. The other took a second hit.

A hit-and-run driver killed one man and put the man’s cousin in critical condition over the weekend, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The tragedy happened in the 5300 block of North State Road 7 just after 10 Saturday night.
Alex Cheguen-Reyes and Jerson Mortaya-Cheguen crossed the northbound lanes of State Road 7 safely, but walked into the path of a southbound car. Witnesses told BSO the driver only slowed down before continuing down the road.
When Eugene Battaglio came upon the scene in his GMC pickup truck, he tried to swerve to avoid the bodies but still hit Cheguen-Reyes. Battaglio stopped and stayed to talk to BSO deputies.
At Broward Health Regional Center, Cheguen-Reyes was pronounced dead. Mortaya-Cheguen is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the car or driver that originally hit the two men can contact BSO Detective Mike Wiley at 954-321-4840. Those wanting to contribute information, but keep anonymity can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
