3 major crashes make it a tough day on the road in Broward

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 03, 2017 10:01 AM

Three car crashes blocked roadways in Broward County on Sunday morning and killed at least one driver.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced around 8:50 a.m. that a “serious crash” would close Copans Road between Dixie Highway and North Federal Highway/U.S. 1 until further notice. No further details were available as of 10 a.m.

The one confirmed death occurred in the first crash, before 6 a.m., which the Florida Highway Patrol described as a three-car smashup on Interstate 95 northbound at State Road 84. That sent I-95 north traffic onto Interstate 595 during the cleanup and investigation.

Around two hours later, FHP said, a driver going east on Miramar Parkway tried to get on Interstate 75 south and wound up in a retention pond.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

