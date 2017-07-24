16 guns are stolen from a Bass Pro Shop — and one of the thieves lost his hood

Four men in hoodies run straight for the gun section of a Bass Pro Shop. They jump over the glass counter, and take their time searching for guns.
They left with at least 16 firearms.
All of it was caught on camera in the early hours on Friday morning, in the store flanking Interstate 95 at 220 Gulf Stream Way in Dania Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said.
Detectives found 16 of the stolen firearms over the weekend at a home in Hallandale Beach, but say one or two guns from the theft are still missing.
Also missing are the four suspects. Deputies said no arrests have been made and that they are still looking for the men.
In the surveillance footage where the group is shown running out of the store, one man’s hood falls off.
“You can see his face, so we’re hoping that’s enough,” said said Carter. She thinks the video should provide enough to gather at least a couple tips.
Anyone who has information should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
