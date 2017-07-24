Tri-Rail train hits pedestrian in Fort Lauderdale

Broward County

A Tri-Rail train struck and reportedly killed a pedestrian just before 7:30 a.m., slowing the commuter train traffic as Monday morning’s rush hour yawned awake.

Tri-Rail’s website said the northbound P610 stopped at Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale after the accident. A bus bridge was created to move passengers between the Cypress Creek station and the Fort Lauderdale station. The crash caused southbound train P609 to run 20 minutes late.

