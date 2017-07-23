Broward County

July 23, 2017 11:41 AM

Man throwing objects from Hollywood high-rise crane stops Young Circle traffic

By David J. Neal

Part of Hollywood’s Young Circle has been shut down since predawn Sunday after a man began throwing things from a crane atop a high-rise under construction.

“Screws, paper clips, buckets, 100-pound weights,” Hollywood police officer Christian Lata said in describing what the crane invader has tossed from atop the 30-floor building at Polk Street and Federal Highway.

Lata said power has been cut to the crane and it’s affixed to the building, so the crane itself shouldn’t be a danger to those below. They think he’s out of things to throw and isn’t armed, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to come down. The man, who police don’t believe is connected to the building’s construction, hasn’t responded to pleas from his family.

The drama began around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a resident called Hollywood police with a report of noises coming from the construction site.

Southbound traffic toward Young Circle and northbound traffic out of Young Circle on U.S. 1 has been shut off as well as southbound traffic around Young Circle. Hollywood Boulevard traffic toward the circle is still being allowed.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

