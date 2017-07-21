Broward county moves to protect residents from Zika

This season’s warm heavy rains can cause mosquito populations to increase, which also increases the chances of people contracting a mosquito-borne disease. Starting July 24, Broward County’s Mosquito Control crews will spray for mosquitoes and will be specifically targeting the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, which can carry the Zika virus.
The spraying will be done through Aug. 4 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in parts of North Broward.
Spraying efforts will be concentrated in areas of the county that have the highest population density and a high concentration of women who are of childbearing age as Zika can cause pregnancy complications and birth defects. These areas include Parkland, Coral Springs, Margate, North Lauderdale, Tamarac, and Sunrise.
The mosquito larvicide that will be used in Broward differs from the one that was used throughout Miami-Dade County in June. The Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division, which includes Mosquito Control, said in a press release that VectoBac WG, the larvicide it will use, is “not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas.”
The county still encourages residents and other property owners to remove any standing water on their property in order to prevent mosquito breeding, bites, and diseases.
