Broward County

July 20, 2017 9:17 PM

Man killed, 2 women injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left a man dead and two women injured.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 16th Street, according to police.

The two woman were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Miami Herald news partner CBS4, the three people shot were inside a red car heading westbound around 7 p.m. when someone walked up and shot them. The man, who was driving, died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

