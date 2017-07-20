Man killed, 2 women injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left a man dead and two women injured.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 16th Street, according to police.
#FLPD Ref: SHOOTING ( 1500 blk NW 16 St). PIO on scene. Confirmed 1 deceased adult male vic 2 adult female vic transported to hospital. NFI— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) July 20, 2017
The two woman were taken to a nearby hospital.
According to Miami Herald news partner CBS4, the three people shot were inside a red car heading westbound around 7 p.m. when someone walked up and shot them. The man, who was driving, died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
