Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

A Brooklyn family of five is claiming JetBlue gave them no reason for kicking them off a flight in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month — and then blacklisted them from future flights on the airline.
Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah via Storyful
Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

Broward County

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a North Lauderdale gas station early Thursday morning at gunpoint. He stuffed his pockets with cash and grabbed the entire lottery ticket display, leaving him with no other spot for his gun than the front of his pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Mohammad Razi at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)

One easy piece (stolen)

Broward County

One easy piece (stolen)

Hollywood police released video of a June 6 theft of a gun from a car both to try to catch the thief and as a reminder: if you leave your gun in your car, lock the car doors.

Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective

Broward County

Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective

PI Jamie Katz recently reunited a missing French bulldog with his frantic owner, who had been searching for Brunno for six months. The reunion was one of many joyful moments for South Florida's pet detective, who is making a career of tracking down lost and stolen pets of all varieties.