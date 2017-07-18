A Hollywood man and a woman were seriously injured after their car crashed late Monday night in Pembroke Pines.
July 18, 2017

Two in critical condition after car crashes into tree and comes apart

A Hollywood man and a woman were seriously injured after their car crashed late Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

Natalia A. Cano, 21, was driving a 2010 Honda north on Palm Avenue past Taft Street before midnight, when police said she lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Pembroke Pines police and firefighters found the silver vehicle wrapped around a tree, with car parts scattered across the road.

Cano and passenger Blake Metz, 20, were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and said speed might have been a contributing factor.

