Car with 4 people skids out of control and bashes into a tree in Pembroke Pines

One man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after the car he was driving with three passengers crashed in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning.
Pembroke Pines police and fire officials responded to the crash in the 16900 block of Southwest 16th Street shortly before 3 a.m., where they found a 2009 Honda heading west that had skidded across the oncoming lane and crashed into a tree on the other side of the road.
The driver, Justin N. Laughton-Simpson, 22, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. The other three passengers — two men in their early 20s and an 18-year-old woman — were treated at the crash site, police said.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggested speed and driving under the influence might have contributed to the crash, and that charges might be filed based on the ongoing investigation.
Comments