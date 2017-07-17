Michelle Holguin’s white Raleigh mountain bike, which she was riding at the time of the crash. The rear wheel and tire were damaged, which police say indicates front bumper damage to the car that hit Holguin.
Broward County

July 17, 2017

A waitress heading home on her bike hit by a car that never stopped

By Samantha J. Gross

Waitress Michelle Holguin never made it home from work on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old woman — who was identified by police Monday — was struck by a hit-and-run driver at around midnight, and was left unconscious on a Sunrise street next to her damaged, white mountain bike. Broward Crime Stoppers is offering $3,000 for information about who might have hit her.

The Sunrise woman remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to Sunrise police.

Holguin was struck in the 12600 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in front of a Chik-Fil-A restaurant, police said. The damage on her bike suggests that the vehicle that hit her likely has front-end damage.

Police are hoping to use surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the car, said police spokeswoman Michelle Eddy.

The incident follows several serious hit-and-runs earlier this year, including a man killed while crossing the street in Davie last month, an elderly man hospitalized in May and Fort Lauderdale teenager killed on New Year’s Day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 953-493-TIPS(8477).

