Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a North Lauderdale gas station early Thursday morning at gunpoint. He stuffed his pockets with cash and grabbed the entire lottery ticket display, leaving him with no other spot for his gun than the front of his pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Mohammad Razi at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)