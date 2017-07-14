Man struck and killed after walking into car’s path in Oakland Park

A man was killed after he walked into the path of a car in Oakland Park late Thursday night, Broward Sheriff’s deputies said.
A Pompano Beach woman was driving west on West Oakland Park Boulevard near the 1800 block around 11 p.m. when a man walked off the sidewalk into the path of her Jeep Wrangler, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, who was not named, was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arrival.
Traffic Homicide Investigators Unit detectives were investigating the crash, but Broward Sheriff spokeswoman Gina Carter said the driver did not appear to be at fault.
“The driver was completely cooperative” and stayed on the scene to assist sheriff’s deputies, she said. The driver had been in the far right lane when the man stepped off the sidewalk into her path, and deputies also ruled out mechanical problems with the car, according to the release.
Carter said deputies are waiting on a toxicology report for the pedestrian and notifying next of kin.
