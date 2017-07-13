Police say they caught man with child porn after he offered to share it on the Internet

Yehunda Kofler doesn’t have a job. Kofler doesn’t have deep roots in Dania Beach, living in Broward County only a year and in his current home only three months. What Kofler does have are 63 years on this Earth — 64 in two weeks — 200 pounds on his 5-9 frame and reasonable rent on a 2/2 condominium.
And, on a computer in that condo, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, at least 26 child pornography videos and several child pornography photos.
That’s what BSO says it found Wednesday after executing a search warrant at Kofler’s home, 4121 Stirling Road . He’s in Broward County Jail on 31 counts of child pornography possession.
A BSO deputy working with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force says while investigating the child porn traffic on a file-sharing network in May and June, she found a network user with an IP address that traced to Kofler offering to share child pornography videos and photos. The probable cause affidavit says after BSO snagged the desktop computer, Kofler waived his Miranda rights and admitted child porn would be found on the computer.
The deputy wrote that a search of the hard drive yielded 26 videos that “depicted female children between the ages of 2 and 10 years old engaging in sexual acts such as lewd display of genitals and vaginal penetration.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments