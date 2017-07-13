Missing Juvenile Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

Evelyn Gutierrez left her Hallandale Beach home in the 900 block of Southwest Eighth Street Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. She never came home.
And her phone has been off since 3 a.m. Thursday.
Hallandale Beach police issued a missing juvenile alert Thursday evening. Carla Gutierrez said she last spoke with her daughter at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. They didn’t argue, she said, but Evelyn was evasive about her location and activities.
The 14-year-old stands 4-11, has a thin build, brown eyes and straight red/brown hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a gray, tie-dyed T-shirt and pink sliders on her feet.
Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts can call Hallandale Beach police Det. Donna Carlson at 954-457-1430 or 954-457-1400.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments