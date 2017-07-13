Police searching for bodega robbers caught on video snagging cash and dragging customers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 One easy piece (stolen) Pause 3:34 A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens 0:54 68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens 1:30 Missing dog reunited with family in Pembroke Pines 1:13 Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals 0:47 Robbers drag woman through Broward gas station parking lot 1:53 Cuban American searches for bone marrow donor 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 1:27 Passengers get slammed to the ground in Spirit Airlines brawl 2:26 Passengers at Ft. Lauderdale Airport got rowdy after Spirit Airlines flight canceled Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a pair of men who they say terrorized two victims in a Broward armed robbery on June 27, 2017. Broward Sheriff's Office

The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a pair of men who they say terrorized two victims in a Broward armed robbery on June 27, 2017. Broward Sheriff's Office