Police searching for bodega robbers caught on video snagging cash and dragging customers

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of robbers who put guns in the faces of staff and customers during a swift robbery of a Broward County Los Paisas Groceries store.
Surveillance video released by BSO shows the criminals bursting through the back door of the Los Paisas at 1851 S. State Road 7 around 10:30 p.m. on June 27 and immediately backing the clerk off the cash drawer he was counting. While one robber cleaned out the drawer of cash and transaction receipts (potential for black market-prized credit card or debit card numbers), another headed for the front door where a customer was entering.
Upon being greeted with a business end of a TEC-9, the customer countered with a dismissive left arm push, then turned to leave as if he had no time for this foolishness. The criminal brought the customer back with a grab-and-drag on his green shirt.
Criminal No. 1, about 5-9 with a build described as “heavy,” had a gray hoodie, black pants and jacket. Criminal No. 2, about 5-10 and skinny, wore black jeans and a gray hoodie over a white T-shirt. Both wore gloves and masks.
Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Armando Ernrique at 954-321-4270, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website.
