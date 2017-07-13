Kye Bruce, left, and Tyonn Smith, right.
Kye Bruce, left, and Tyonn Smith, right. Broward Sheriff’s Office
Kye Bruce, left, and Tyonn Smith, right. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Broward County

July 13, 2017 12:56 PM

With theft and domestic violence charges pending, they got cuffed on a carjacking rap

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

An accused assistant chain snatcher and man accused of domestic violence got their legal troubles extended when Fort Lauderdale police arrested them Monday afternoon as carjacking suspects.

Kye Bruce, 21, has been charged with carjacking with a firearm; fleeing with disregard to safety of people or property; reckless driving; resisting an officer without violence; and interfering with school administrative functions. Tyonn Smith, 20, was also charged with carjacking with a firearm and resisting charges — the former of which would violate the probation he received after his 2015 conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say when they saw a car in the 2500 block of Northeast 13th Court that matched the description of a car in a recent Broward Sheriff’s Office-reported carjacking, Bruce and Smith were riding in the driver and shotgun seats. The two scampered from the car in the next block only to be quickly tracked down by Fort Lauderdale police with BSO assistance.

Smith was out on bond after his domestic violence-battery charge, stemming from an argument he had with his child’s mother over pictures of their kid. The probable cause affidavit says Smith grabbed the woman by the hair with one hand and punched her in the head several times.

Bruce’s previous pending legal problem involves a chain snatch robbery from December 2015 — he’s accused of standing in the victim’s way so the actual snatcher could get a head start on any pursuit.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One easy piece (stolen)

One easy piece (stolen) 1:15

One easy piece (stolen)
A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens 3:34

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens
68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens 0:54

68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens

View More Video