Pompano Beach woman arrested for January stabbing over cell phone dispute

Two young people fought over a cell phone. Then, one was dead.
Ruby Clay, 20, of Pompano Beach was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter with a weapon in the stabbing death of Robert Maxwell, 28, in January, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers responded to 2864 NE 12th Ave. in Pompano Beach at around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 27, where Maxwell was found injured, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he died.
Witnesses told police the two young people were arguing over a phone when the dispute escalated. Clay, then 19, took the phone and fled. She was found an hour later by the sheriff’s K-9 unit.
Clay is being held on $75,000 bond.
Comments