Woman accused of assaulting others with fists and a bat now accused of using a car

Fort Lauderdale police arrested Sheena Gordon Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe Gordon tried to settle a Sunday argument by repeatedly trying to hit another woman with a deadly weapon.
The argument topic: the other woman’s new significant other. The alleged deadly weapon: Gordon’s car.
Police say the suspect tried to run over the woman going forward. Then, going backward. Then with great persistence. But not with success.
Though the car left the 2300 block of Northwest 20th Street Sunday, police found the car and Gordon Monday. This is not the first time Gordon, 32, has had issues with law enforcement:
▪ Two protective orders against her in effect from 2010.
▪ Eight temporary injunctions for stalking violence against her since 2015.
▪ A pending aggravated battery case from 2016 in which Gordon’s alleged to have come out swinging — with a baseball bat — on the girlfriend of an ex-boyfriend while the new girlfriend held her 2-year-old child.
When arrested Monday, Gordon had a warrant out for charges from a house fight the complaint affidavit says she instigated by breaking into her opponent’s home with a crony. The affidavit says when an arriving relative stopped the fight, Gordon reacted by breaking $1,200 worth of house windows from the outside.
