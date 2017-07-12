Broward County

July 12, 2017 1:08 PM

Plane can’t make it to airport, parks on road near Everglades

By David J. Neal

A small plane owned by a Sunny Isles Beach aviation company made an emergency landing on an Everglades dirt road late Wednesday morning.

The two passengers on the single-engine Piper plane stood outside the plane as a U.S. Coast Guard search helicopter landed and a local television news helicopter surveyed the scene three to four miles west of U.S. 27 and Sheridan Street, near the Everglades.

North Perry Airport received the plane’s mayday signal around 11:50 a.m. A search alert went out at 12:05 p.m. when the plane didn’t arrive.

According to the FAA, the 44-year-old plane carrying the number N55612 is owned by a Sunny Isles Beach company, Father & Daughter Aviation.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

