He escaped from BSO last year. BSO tapped his jailhouse phone and now 9 more arrested.

Almost exactly one year after murder suspect Dayont’e Resiles made Broward Sheriff’s Office look foolish by escaping from the courthouse, BSO claims it played Resiles and eight of his cronies for fools through “Operation Rico Suave.”
BSO said Tuesday when Resiles thought he was manipulating people and events from Broward Main Jail’s maximum security floor via cell phones and a co-opted BSO jail deputy, he was the pigeon in a big con. Resiles actually was talking on tapped phones provided by BSO. And the deputy deceived Resiles by pretending to do what Resiles wanted, but doing so only as far as his supervisors directed.
Tuesday, BSO announced the arrest of nine people — Resiles, 22; Armonie Frankson-Dennis, 22; Trodrick Holland, 25; Crystal Isaacs, 33; Verna Isaacs, 63; Bravon Newsome, 22; Tatiana Owens, 22; Dyhmon Vanterpool, 19; and Gregory Wright, 21 — on charges ranging from racketeering to tampering with a capital felony proceeding to use of a cell phone to commit a felony.
That brings the total to 15 people charged with providing illegal assistance to Resiles. Mainly, the arrest warrants lay out Resiles’ detailed plans to get acquittals by illegal means. Also, they wanted to show he’s habitually duplicitous, so can’t be believed when he says things such as he escaped to clear his name in the 2014 home invasion stabbing of Jill Halliburton Su.
The first seven of those 15 people come from Resiles’ well-planned escape from shackles in a Broward County Courthouse courtroom into a waiting car last July 15. Following his capture five days later at the West Palm Beach Days Inn, Resiles’ rooming arrangements were altered to a more secure, less social part of the jail.
In addition to the escape, five felonies and the murder charge hung over Resiles’ head as of last December (he’s since been charged with another burglary in Broward). Multiple arrest warrants say Resiles, desperate to contact friends on the outside, buttered up a detention deputy on the job for only two weeks through a note that included:
“One of your people told me to holla at you” and “I don’t know you good, but my senses tell me you good people & I asked somebody that know you personally said you good people.”
In a second note, the warrants claim, Resiles proposed the deputy act as a down low messenger so Resiles could communicate with friends and family (such chatter with the outside got curtailed after the escape). A third note Resiles gave to the deputy was for Crystal Isaacs, directing her to contact another woman who would contact Tekira Smith. The handwritten note allegedly contains Resiles’ offer to pay and provided detailed directions on what to say if Smith would testify that he was in Georgia when Halliburton Su was killed. And he wanted a statement from Smith’s mother, too.
The deputy took the letter to his supervisors. BSO says it brought it to the FBI.
The arrest warrants claim Resiles was in Georgia in September, 2014, registered in an Atlanta La Quinta Inn under his brother’s name from Sept. 3-5 (BSO claims to have a Facebook post in which Resiles’ brother asks for his identification back). But the warrant also says evidence from Resiles’ cell phone shows he was in Davie Sept. 8, the day of Halliburton Su’s murder.
BSO says it gave the deputy an “undercover cell phone” with software that recorded conversations and text messages. The deputy used this while talking with Resiles’ cronies. He later gave Resiles a cell phone bought and tapped by BSO.
The arrest warrants include transcriptions from parts of 18 phone calls in which Resiles and his friends discuss testimony. During one such conversation with Newsome, as Resiles creates a knife fight story for Newsome to relay to Vanterpool so she can explain the presence of Resiles’ DNA at a robbery scene, Newsome asks what arm should she say got stabbed.
In the last taped call transcript, Resiles discusses his escape with Crystal Isaacs. While admitting to haphazard movements right after the escape that ensnared some people who didn’t have anything to do with his escape, Resiles said it was his uncle giving up information for the $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward that got him caught:
“They would have never caught me...they never knew where I was...I’m too smart. You think that I would’ve got caught that easy? But I messed up. I was supposed to do everything like I was intending on doing in the first place and remain on my own because the moment you start to depend on people and it happens time and time again. You can’t.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
