This gun thief didn’t have to work hard for his firearm loot

Today’s lesson in Not-As-Common-As-You’d-Think comes from Hollywood, where a thief stole a gun from a Mercedes-Benz’s glove compartment.
To get in the car, the thief just opened an unlocked car door.
Surveillance video from 1:31 a.m. on June 6 shows the bicycle riding thief rolling up to three cars in a driveway in the 3300 block of Cleveland Street. Like the burglarizing Goldilocks testing the Three Bears’ oatmeal bowls, he looks inside the Jeep SUV (nope), tries the passenger side door of the Lexus (locked) and the driver’s side door of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class car (opens just right).
He searches the inside of the car while popping the trunk. After a thorough interior check nets him the gun, the shin-length shorts-wearing thief gives the trunk the once over. He closes the trunk, picks up his firearm booty and pedals away.
Hollywood police, likely speaking for other law enforcement agencies as well, says in a release: “This serves as a reminder to gun owners not to leave firearms in your unlocked car.”
Anyone with information on this can contact Hollywood Police at 954-967-4411 or 954-967-HELP (4357) or via e-mail at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.
