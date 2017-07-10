A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens.

In a surveillance video released Monday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Anthony DePaul is shown approaching the front door of the storefront in Dania Beach. He talked to a man who had a young boy with him. The man then punched DePaul several times.
