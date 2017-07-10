A man walks up to a Walgreens with a young boy. Then, he beat up an older man.

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens on the Fourth of July.
In a surveillance video released Monday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Anthony DePaul of Dania Beach is shown approaching the front door of the storefront at 202 S. Federal Hwy. He talked to a man who had a young boy with him.
The man told the boy to step aside and punched DePaul several times. The older man fell to the ground and the suspect fled in a red, two-door sedan, which has tinted windows and a sunroof.
Witnesses called for help, and about 7:30 p.m. DePaul was taken to a local hospital with a broken jaw and bleeding in the brain.
The suspect is described as a male with long dreadlocks. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a blue shirt with jean shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
