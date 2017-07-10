68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens

A 17-year-old young man was brutally beaten by a stranger with a pool cue at the Toscana Apartment complex in Davie on Sept. 22, 2017. Surveillance video released by the Davie Police Department shows the moment when the attacker walks over and attacks the young man, striking him twice with the pool cue. The young man suffered injuries to his head and face.
Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a North Lauderdale gas station early Thursday morning at gunpoint. He stuffed his pockets with cash and grabbed the entire lottery ticket display, leaving him with no other spot for his gun than the front of his pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Mohammad Razi at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)
In a surveillance video released Monday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Anthony DePaul is shown approaching the front door of the storefront in Dania Beach. He talked to a man who had a young boy with him. The man then punched DePaul several times.
A 64-year-old woman was dragged through the parking lot of a Broward County gas station on Friday, June, 2, 2017, after two men stole her purse and pinned her arm in their car door, according to Davie police.
PI Jamie Katz recently reunited a missing French bulldog with his frantic owner, who had been searching for Brunno for six months. The reunion was one of many joyful moments for South Florida's pet detective, who is making a career of tracking down lost and stolen pets of all varieties.