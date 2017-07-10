Boy loses hand, another loses fingers after fireworks accident sends 3 kids to hospital

One boy lost his fingers. Another lost his whole hand. A third boy’s face and chest were severely burned.
The children — 8 years old, 9 years old and 11 years old — were all seriously injured Sunday night after a firework exploded on a Pompano Beach street, the city’s fire officials said.
Officials responded to Northwest 27th Avenue and 9th Court at around 7 p.m. to find the boys in the street. The boys, who were not named, were each separately transported to Broward General Medical Center.
As of Monday, the boys’ conditions were not known. Officials did not know what kind of firework caused the injury.
Last Monday, a fireworks accident sent a Fort Lauderdale man to the hospital with a “partial amputation” of his fingers. The week before, a Plantation man suffered a serious hand injury from a similar accident.
Each year, thousands are injured or killed in fireworks accidents. In 2015, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated around 11,900 people for fireworks-related injuries — half of those injuries were to the extremities, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
