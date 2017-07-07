Police investigating death of man found outside Broward home

Deputies are investigating the death of a man found outside his home in Lighthouse Point, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning.
BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter tweeted that the man was found dead outside his residence at 2734 NE 27th Court.
PIO heading to 2734 N.E. 27 Ct. Lighthouse Point. Man found dead outside his home. Homicide investigation on-going.— Gina Carter (@bso_gina) July 7, 2017
An investigation is ongoing, Carter said.
This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.
Comments