July 7, 2017 11:25 AM

Police investigating death of man found outside Broward home

By Elizabeth Koh

Deputies are investigating the death of a man found outside his home in Lighthouse Point, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter tweeted that the man was found dead outside his residence at 2734 NE 27th Court.

An investigation is ongoing, Carter said.

This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.

