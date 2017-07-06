Hollywood man killed in crash identified

The Hollywood man killed in a crash Wednesday night was identified as a 78-year-old Anthony Frederick, police said.
Frederick was killed at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly failed to yield to a Ford F150, according to a statement from the Hollywood Police Department.
Frederick turned left onto Washington Street and the Ford, traveling southbound on South State Road 7, struck his GMC. Frederick died at the scene, police said.
The driver, who was not named, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
Police are investigating the accident.
