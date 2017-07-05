6-year-old in ‘serious’ condition after firework explodes in hand

Two days after a fireworks accident left a man in Fort Lauderdale with a “partial amputation,” a 6-year-old in the same city sustained “serious” injuries when a lit firework blew up in the child’s hand on Wednesday evening.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 3400 block of Southwest 12th Court around 6:15 p.m. The child, who has not been identified by authorities, was transported to Broward Health in serious but stable condition, said Fort Lauderdale Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Heiser. He did not know what type of injuries the child sustained.
Last week, a man in Plantation underwent a similar accident. A firework blew up in his hand, and he was transported to a hospital. Meanwhile, the local law enforcement and first responders held a fireworks safety demonstration involving blowing up manequins and watermelons.
Thousands of people every year are injured, some fatally, from fireworks accidents.
In 2015, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated about 11,900 people for fireworks-related injuries. More than half of those injuries were to the extremities and 41 percent were to the head, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
