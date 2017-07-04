Car pitches into a ditch to start July 4

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue extricated the passenger of a car that crashed into an excavation ditch around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
After BSO Fire Rescue got the 39-year-old man through the windshield, he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a Level 2 (not outwardly serious) trauma patient, said BSO Fire Rescue’s Mike Jachles.
The driver of the car got out on his own with minor injuries, Jachles said.
7am #crash w/entrapment 4200 blk W Hallandale Bch Blvd @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue Pembroke Park adult #trauma @mhshospitals Reg'l pic.twitter.com/QkZ7VmYuNq— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) July 4, 2017
