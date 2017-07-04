BSO Fire Rescue extricated a man from this car in an accident Tuesday morning.
Broward County

July 04, 2017 12:13 PM

Car pitches into a ditch to start July 4

By David J. Neal

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue extricated the passenger of a car that crashed into an excavation ditch around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

After BSO Fire Rescue got the 39-year-old man through the windshield, he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a Level 2 (not outwardly serious) trauma patient, said BSO Fire Rescue’s Mike Jachles.

The driver of the car got out on his own with minor injuries, Jachles said.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

