He left the company, but didn’t go away. Now, he’s going away for seven years.

A former Davie resident got seven years in federal prison for bedeviling Navarro Security Group with computer attacks after he resigned from the company.
Attacks such as rerouting visitors to the company website to another security firms site. Or, deleting all the files on a company server. Or, hacking into a former co-worker’s email account to send out company criticisms and accusations of corporate malfeasance.
For these and other crimes, Jonathan Eubanks was convicted in April of damaging a protected computer without authorization, use of unauthorized access devices and three counts of identity theft. That last set of charges describes Eubanks getting three credit cards from a security company software maker and using them to order rifle scopes, electronics and survivalist gear.
Eubanks did most of this in 2013 with back-door-access software he added to a co-workers computer on the sneak. Speaking of sneak, prosecutors indicated the charges of which Eubanks was convicted might not be the only charges of which he’s guilty.
One of the government’s pre-sentencing documents pointed out that a bank account for Eubanks’ computer repair company, Elite PC, mysteriously received 26 tax refunds totaling $58,000 in names other than “Jonathan Eubanks.” And, in a similar act of unexplained largesse two years later, a bank account for Eubanks’ Aventura Multiservice gained 15 tax returns worth $18,000.
For his part, in a letter to the court, Eubanks apologized for not taking the plea agreement and wasting everyone’s time with a trial then.
“I also, of course, want to apologize to the Navarro company employees for all that I’ve put them through. They don’t deserve this and I’m at fault...”
Eubanks laid part of the blame on despair exacerbated by heavy drinking by himself at home: “I gave up on myself.”
In a second letter, he claimed, “Since 2013, I don’t care for or find interest in firearms or computers. I took a trip to Tennessee to find a new path in life. The Bible Belt. Since then, I have been saved and become a child of God.”
