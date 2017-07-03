Man armed with a hammer robs Hollywood CVS

A man armed with a hammer entered a Hollywood CVS store, hopped the counter and stole cash from the register before taking off on foot, according to police.
Detectives are hoping that surveillance pictures — taken when the man went to the same store earlier in the day to make a purchase — will help them nab the robber.
Police say that around around 4:30 a.m. June 16, the man, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, entered the store at 2701 Stirling Rd.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
