Fireworks accident leaves Fort Lauderdale man with ‘partial amputation’

A man was hospitalized with a “partial amputation” after a fireworks accident at a Fort Lauderdale home Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Fort Lauderdale fire rescue found the man just after 4:20 p.m. and took him to Broward Health in “level 2” condition, which means serious but stable, said Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Heiser.
“It was bad enough that we had to transport him,” Heiser said.
Last Wednesday, a Plantation man was rushed to the hospital with a hand injury from a fireworks accident.
Each year, thousands of people are injured, some fatally, from fireworks accidents. In 2015, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 11,900 people for fireworks related injuries; 51 percent of those injuries were to the extremities and 41 percent were to the head, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Leading up to the holiday, local law enforcement and fire rescue departments warned people of the dangers of fireworks and urged people to leave fireworks to the professionals. One department even blew up a watermelon to demonstrate the power of fireworks.
