Man standing by his stalled car in the roadway killed in hit-and-run crash

A man standing outside his stalled vehicle on a Fort Lauderdale street was killed over the weekend when a driver slammed into him, according to police.
The hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.
Police say Miguel Soler, 58, a New Jersey resident, was heading west on East Las Olas Boulevard when his car stopped and he got out in the roadway.
Another car, also heading west, struck Soler and his car and then continued west.
Soler was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.
The car involved in the accident was later found in the 300 block of Tarpon Drive in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
Police are still looking for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Comments