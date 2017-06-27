Man wounded in shooting. Then a car takes off and police give chase

A shooting in West Park late Tuesday sent one man to the hospital and has law enforcement looking for the shooter after a car chase.
That chase, which began when a Broward sheriff’s deputy saw a car near the shooting scene in the 2800 block of Southwest 55th Avenue, ended in Hollywood near Buchanan and Southwest 70th Avenue when three men hightailed it out of the car. Two out of three got away. One was arrested on a charge of fleeing and eluding. BSO can’t say with certainty if the three were involved in the 1:40 a.m. shooting or were running for another reason.
Despite being shot multiple times, the victim is in stable condition, BSO said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
