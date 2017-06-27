Border Patrol arrests five migrants possibly smuggled ashore in Fort Lauderdale

Border Patrol officers arrested five men who came ashore Tuesday morning in what appeared to be migrant smuggling, and are still searching for other migrants who may have reached land, authorities said.
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the 2300 block of Southeast 17th Street, where a Border Patrol agent arrested five men, who were of various nationalities, said spokesman Todd Bryant in an email.
One of the men was taken to a hospital for dehydration, and the others were expected to be taken to the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station, he said.
Border Patrol officers and Fort Lauderdale police are continuing to search for any other migrants in the area, the agency said.
This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
