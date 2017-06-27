File photo
File photo

Broward County

June 27, 2017 11:29 AM

Border Patrol arrests five migrants possibly smuggled ashore in Fort Lauderdale

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

Border Patrol officers arrested five men who came ashore Tuesday morning in what appeared to be migrant smuggling, and are still searching for other migrants who may have reached land, authorities said.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the 2300 block of Southeast 17th Street, where a Border Patrol agent arrested five men, who were of various nationalities, said spokesman Todd Bryant in an email.

One of the men was taken to a hospital for dehydration, and the others were expected to be taken to the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station, he said.

Border Patrol officers and Fort Lauderdale police are continuing to search for any other migrants in the area, the agency said.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals

Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals 1:13

Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals
Robbers drag woman through Broward gas station parking lot 0:47

Robbers drag woman through Broward gas station parking lot
Cuban American searches for bone marrow donor 1:53

Cuban American searches for bone marrow donor

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos