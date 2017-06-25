Gunshots into a party crowd wound 4 and leave a 21-year-old dead on the street

Somebody or a few somebodies shot into a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood block party during the first hours of Saturday. The shots killed 21-year-old Jarrod Belair and injured four others.
Fort Lauderdale police Saturday released the names of Belair and shooting victims Tevin Dean, 22; Tony Harden, 27; and Christopher Smith, 24, and withheld the name of a 16-year-old victim.
The four adults, all Fort Lauderdale residents, were at a party in the 2300 block of Northwest 16th Court when one or more people began firing into the crowd.
Dean, Harden, Smith and the 16-year-old remain at Broward Health Medical Center.
Belair was dead on the street.
Only Harden has any documented association with violence he’s on probation from two domestic violence aggravated assaults and was convicted of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.
Anyone with information about this shooting can contact Fort Lauderdale police detectives Jim Jaggers or Orlando Almanzar at 954-828-5534.
