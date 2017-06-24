Vigil tonight in Pembroke Pines for college student gunned down in Charlotte

A college student who grew up in Pembroke Pines who was killed in Charlotte last Sunday will have a local candelight vigil in his honor Saturday night.
Zachary Finch, 21, was visiting family members in Charlotte when he was shot and killed outside an apartment complex June 18. Finch played baseball during his high school years at West Broward High School and Flanagan High School, and was a student at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, at the time of his death.
Police officers in North Carolina continue to seek information about his murder.
News outlets in the area reported that Finch was meeting someone to buy a cellphone through an online app when he was shot and killed.
He grew up in Pembroke Pines, and his mother Tara taught in the area for several years. After playing baseball in high school, he joined his university’s baseball team and coached the sport for younger kids, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.
The family moved to North Carolina a few years ago, and Finch was visiting for Father’s Day when he was killed.
The GoFundMe has raised more than $21,000 from at least 420 people to help fund a reward to solve his murder and to establish a scholarship in Finch’s memory.
The vigil is being held at Silver Lakes Park 925 NW 178th Ave. in Pembroke Pines at 8 p.m.
Anyone with information about Finch’s death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments