Broward County

June 23, 2017 5:59 PM

Young man shot in Oakland Park

Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

A young man was found shot in the abdomen at a gas station in Oakland Park Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was not shot at the gas station, but ended up at a Valero at 2699 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 4:15 p.m., when someone called 911.

The man was not identified.

The Oakland Park Fire Rescue took the man to the Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

