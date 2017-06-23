File photo
Broward County

June 23, 2017 1:38 PM

At least three people injured in Davie shooting

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

At least three people were injured in a shooting in Davie Thursday evening and were taken to different hospitals before officers arrived, police said.

When police arrived at the shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Evergreen Place, Sgt. Mark Leone said they found several casings on the ground.

At least three victims later appeared at an urgent care and two different hospitals, Leone said. The victim who arrived at the urgent care clinic was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

No information on the victims’ conditions was available.

Police are investigating.

