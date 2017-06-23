Police trying to identify man found at McDonald’s with no memory of who he is

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found at a Miramar McDonald’s who does not remember who he is.
The man, who arrived at the McDonald’s at 17001 Miramar Parkway Wednesday, was noticed by a concerned patron at the restaurant who took him to Memorial Hospital Miramar, police said. The subject, who police estimated is 70 to 80 years old, has no injuries but told people he has no memory of his identity or how he arrived at the fast food restaurant.
The man is about 5’8” and 170 pounds. He has a scar on his right knee was wearing several multicolored rings with large stones, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Steven Jepkema at 954-602-4000.
Comments