First he steals a car at gunpoint. Then he leads police on a chase, cops say

A man is facing serious charges including armed carjacking and fleeing and eluding after police say he stole a car at gunpoint outside the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He then led cops on a chase before taking off on foot.
The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in front of the building at 1600 South Andrews Ave.
According to police, Ryan Pearson, 26, approached a man from behind, grabbed his shoulder and implied he had a gun. The man was able to escape and run away.
Shortly after, police say, Pearson approached two woman who were getting out of a car. Again, he implied he had a gun by holding his hand under his shirt. He demanded car keys and cell phones, police said.
Pearson then took off in the victim’s Nissan Armada SUV, according to police. Fort Lauderdale officers soon spotted the car and tried to pull it over.
“The suspect refused to stop the vehicle, fleeing from police, disobeying numerous traffic laws and initiating a police pursuit,” police said in a statement.
In the 6200 block of North Andrews Avenue, Pearson stopped the car and the man tried to run, but he was caught and taken into custody, according to police.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357).
