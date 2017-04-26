They were married for 18 years. She died. He’s under arrest

When the staff at a Fort Lauderdale La Quinta Inn & Suites found 42-year-old Jodi Feustel on Friday dead in a guest room, police withheld public identification until her next of kin could be notified.
On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale police arrested her next of kin: her 44-year-old husband of 18 years, Rob Feustel. He’s charged with one count of murder.
Feustel’s criminal convictions have been on the misdemeanor side — a petit theft conviction for stealing two knee braces from a CVS Pharmacy in 2014, a theft to deprive in 2011 and an marijuana possession rap. Coral Springs police say they’ve made no domestic violence calls to the Feustel residence.
