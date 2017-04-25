This was no blue light special. There was a real fire in aisle four in a Dollar Tree.

A fire that started in aisle four of a Coral Springs Dollar Tree earlier this month sent people running for safety, and now investigators are hoping video will help them figure out how it happened.
The fire, which caused significant damage to the store, happened about 12:30 p.m. April 15 in the store, 11530 W. Sample Road.
“All of a sudden people started to run as the fire got bigger and bigger,” said Coral Springs Det. Ernesto Bruna.
Flames can be seen in the short video clip rising above the aisles as people rushed out the front door.
Investigators are trying to identify a woman who was seen running out of the store. She had what appeared to be dyed-blond, wavy hair and was wearing a black top with a long green skirt.
“Investigators believe she may have more information on the incident,” Bruna said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Cassini of the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-346-1251 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
