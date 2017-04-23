Broward County

April 23, 2017 10:44 AM

Flood advisory issued for Broward

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Broward County until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The alert from the National Weather Service says advisory is for “poor drainage areas.” Areas that can expect flooding include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Plantation and Sunrise.

People in those areas should be aware of runoff from heavy rainfall on highways, streets and other low-lying spots.

